IRGC asserts ability to launch missile attacks on Haifa

Shafaq News / Ali Fadavi, the deputy commander of the IRGC, has joined regime threats of an offensive against Israel, naming the mixed city of Haifa as a target, where around 20 percent of its citizens are Muslim.
Though he asserted that the decision is not his to make, the talks of action on Israel's northern front, following Hamas' declaration of war against Israel on October 7, it will be further warning that all civilians in Israel remain at risk as Iran's largest proxy Hezbollah gears for war.
“Some consider a direct missile attack on Haifa to be the most practical course of action. We will carry out this task without hesitation if it is necessary and required," said Fadavi. "However, I am not the one who determines the assignment.”
He made the remarks at a gathering of students supporting Gaza at the Tehran University Mosque, though last week also threatened of “another shockwave” if Israel does not end "atrocities" in Gaza, referring to the bombardment of Israeli air strikes beating down on the strip after Hamas' massacre of Israeli civilians on October 7.
Since Hamas' surprise assault on Israel which saw over 1,400 civilians slaughtered by Hamas terrorists, plus hundreds more soldiers, Iran's threats did not outline a clear detailed plan of action. However, the acting IRGC Commander has stated a very direct warning on Israeli lands, threatening to activate its proxies not only on Israel's borders, but as far afield as Yemen. Just days ago, the US intercepted Houthi missiles from Yemen on their way to Israel, showing the Iranian proxy network is on full alert.
The Iran-allied militias have also begun attacking US troops' bases in Iraq and Syria as the conflict begun by Hamas spreads further afield.