IRGC Deputy declares retaliation against Israel as "Inevitable"

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Admiral Ali Fadavi, the Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), confirmed that the operation “True Promise 3” to respond to Israel is “inevitable”.

In the “National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance”, Fadavi declared that “details cannot be discussed, but it (the retaliation) will certainly be carried out.”

Fadavi continued that for 76 years, the world has been told “falsehoods”, adding, “Today, people have realized that the ‘Zionist regime’ (Israel) is an occupier that has displaced Palestinians from their land, killing civilians, including women and children," reported Irna.

“Widespread protests in over 90% of countries, with people now understanding the longstanding suffering in Palestine. Certain Arab nations for their lack of support for Gaza and Lebanon, noting that they have aided the Zionists instead of standing by Palestinians,” he pointed out.

According to Irna, Fadavi held the US Treasury Department responsible for the economic sanctions against countries, warning that “any hostile actions against Iran would be met with a firm response.”

Earlier today, Major General Hossein Salami, Chief Commander of the IRGC, emphasized, “Muslims will no longer allow their dignity and honor be ruined, and this is the determination of all the Islamic world”.

He proceeded, “The US and Israel cannot find a way for their political survival by massacring Muslims” as collapsing political systems resort to illogical and irregular methods and violate all humanitarian principles, claiming that Israel “is hated and has been isolated.”

Notably, Iranian media reported that the Iranian military issued a notification regarding the airspace closure tarting Monday at 02:30 p.m. until November 6 at 06:30 p.m.

Although the sources did not provide a specific reason, the timing of the decision, coinciding with the US elections, suggests a precautionary measure amid discussions of Iranian preparations for a potential response to a recent Israeli military strike.

Israeli public radio reported military movements within Iran indicating preparations for a possible retaliation against Israel.

In late October, Israel launched strikes on military sites in Iran in response to an Iranian missile attack targeting Israel on October 1.