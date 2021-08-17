ICC voices concern over Afghan violence reports

Shafaq News/ The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says he is closely monitoring events in Afghanistan and is “most concerned by recent reports of escalating violence in the country.”

Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement on Tuesday that he echoes views expressed by the U.N. Security Council over incidents he says “may amount to violations of international humanitarian law."

The Hague-based court has already opened an investigation into crimes in Afghanistan dating back to May 2003.

Khan says he calls on all parties in the country “to fully respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including by ensuring the protection of civilians. I remain available and willing to engage with all parties to this end.”

Earlier, the Taliban held their first official news conference in Kabul on Tuesday since the shock seizure of the city, declaring they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

"We don't want any internal or external enemies," the movement's main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said.

Mujahid said women would be allowed to work and study and "will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam".

The Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and members of the Western-backed government, he said, saying the movement was granting an amnesty for former Afghan government soldiers as well as contractors and translators who worked for international forces.

"Nobody is going to harm you, nobody is going to knock on your doors," he said.

He said private media could continue to be free and independent in Afghanistan, adding the Taliban was committed to the media within its cultural framework.

Source: Reuters, AP