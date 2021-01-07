Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

I haven't seen anything like this since deployment to Iraq, US Former officer said

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-07T06:50:28+0000
I haven't seen anything like this since deployment to Iraq, US Former officer said

Shafaq News/ Republican Representative Mike Gallagher on Wednesday sharply condemned violent protesters, President Donald Trump, and other GOP lawmakers over continued “attempts to overturn” the presidential election results, telling CNN that the riots in Washington, DC, were like nothing he had seen since being in an actual warzone.

"This is insane, I have not seen anything like this since I deployed to Iraq in 2007 and 2008," said Gallagher, who served for seven years in the US Marines as an intelligence officer and completed two tours of duty in Iraq, adding: "This is America."

Demonstrators, encouraged by Trump, took to Washington on Wednesday to protest Congress' certification of December's Electoral College vote that cemented President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Trump, which several Republicans planned to challenge.

"The president needs to call it off," Gallagher said. "Call it off, it's over. The election's over, and the objectors need to stop meddling with the primal forces of our democracy here."

related

Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States of America

Date: 2020-11-07 16:48:20
Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States of America

US accuses Iran of raiding a ship in the Gulf

Date: 2020-08-13 06:08:39
US accuses Iran of raiding a ship in the Gulf

US federal election security: 2020 election is the most secure in American history

Date: 2020-11-13 06:15:07
US federal election security: 2020 election is the most secure in American history

Zarif: a corpse had beaten US 13-2?

Date: 2020-08-16 14:04:38
Zarif: a corpse had beaten US 13-2?

US imposes new sanctions on Iran, targeting individual, entity

Date: 2020-12-03 17:20:23
US imposes new sanctions on Iran, targeting individual, entity

The US Fifth Fleet: monitoring Iranian movements in the Gulf

Date: 2020-08-18 06:13:25
The US Fifth Fleet: monitoring Iranian movements in the Gulf

US: Hack of federal agencies ‘likely Russian in origin”

Date: 2021-01-06 06:52:49
US: Hack of federal agencies ‘likely Russian in origin”

How attacks on US forces in Iraq became a new normal

Date: 2020-08-29 17:36:58
How attacks on US forces in Iraq became a new normal