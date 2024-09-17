Hundreds of Hezbollah members injured in a suspected Israeli breach

Shafaq News/ About 500 Hezbollah members were injured on Tuesday after communication devices (pagers) they were carrying exploded in Beirut's southern suburbs and southern Lebanon.

Local hospitals have issued urgent calls for blood donations in response to the incident.

A Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity to Reuters, said the detonation of the pagers was the "biggest security breach" the group had been subjected to in nearly a year of war with Israel.

Israel did not comment on the incident.

Hezbollah-affiliated outlets claim that Israel can remotely detonate devices, either by causing their batteries to explode or by rigging the batteries themselves with small amounts of explosives, ranging from 10 to 20 grams. These devices are typically worn on the waist or kept in a pocket.

Hezbollah’s leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, had previously warned his fighters against using smartphones. A few months ago, Nasrallah issued orders for them to stop using the devices, highlighting Israel’s advanced technology that allows it to infiltrate and compromise smartphone communications.