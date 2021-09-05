Houthis fire six ballistic missiles and ten explosive-laden drones deep in KSA

Report

Date: 2021-09-05T09:41:56+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's gold reserve retained the 39th ranking worldwide, the monthly report of the World Gold Council said.

The Council, in its latest (September) update to the list of largest Gold reserves for 2021, showed that Iraq is 39th on the list, fifth among Arab Countries, with 96.4 tons, equivalent to 9.4% of the world's reserves.

US is still the top dog with 8.133 thousand tons, followed by Germany with 3.359 thousand tons. Surinam came the least on the list with 1.5 tons, preceded by Yemen with 1.6 tons.

Top gold buyers were Brasil and Uzbekistan with 8.5 and 8.4 tons, respectively, followed by India with 7.5 tons.

Turkey was the top seller with 2.2 tons, 0.3 tons more than Polland.

The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. It works across all parts of the industry, from gold mining to investment, and their aim is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold.

