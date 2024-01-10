Houthis announce details of the largest Read Sea attack: Continuing until the aggression ceases

Shafaq News / The Houthis reveal details of an attack involving a significant number of drones, ballistic missiles, and naval missiles against a US vessel in the Red Sea on Wednesday.

In a statement by the Houthis, the attack was stated as an initial response to the treacherous attack carried out by US forces against Yemeni naval forces last Sunday, asserting their commitment to appropriately deal with all hostile threats within the legitimate defense rights of the country, people, and nation.

The statement further indicated, "The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to prevent Israeli vessels or those heading towards the occupied Palestinian ports from navigating in the Arabian and Red Seas until the cessation of aggression and the lifting of the blockade on our steadfast brothers in Gaza. They will allow the uninterrupted movement of navigation in the Arabian and Red Seas to all destinations except for the ports of the occupied Palestinian territories."

Earlier today, the US military command in the Middle East, CENTCOM, announced that US and British forces thwarted the largest Houthi attack to date on international shipping routes in the Red Sea.

CENTCOM stated that their forces shot down 18 explosive-laden drones, two cruise missiles, and one ballistic missile launched by the Houthis on Tuesday evening in a complex attack. The attack did not result in any casualties or damages.