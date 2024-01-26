Houthis Claim Attack on British Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthis announced on Friday that their naval forces conducted an operation targeting the British oil tanker "Marlin Luanda" in the Gulf of Aden, resulting in a fire onboard.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea stated that the attack employed "appropriate naval missiles," resulting in a direct hit.

The Houthis emphasized their commitment to continuing operations in the Red and Arab Seas against Israeli ships or vessels heading to ports in occupied Palestine until the blockade on Gaza is lifted and allowing the entry of essential supplies for the Palestinian people.