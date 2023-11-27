Houthi-launched ballistic missiles target USS Mason in Gulf of Aden

Shafaq News/ The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported early Monday that two ballistic missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the general location of the USS Mason (DDG 87) and M/V Central Park in the Gulf of Aden.

"At approximately 0141 on Nov. 27 Sanaa time, two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the general location of the USS MASON (DDG 87) and M/V CENTRAL PARK," CENTCOM stated. The missiles landed in the water approximately 10 nautical miles from the ships, causing no reported damage or injuries.

The incident unfolded as a group of allied ships, led by the USS Mason in a counter-piracy task force, responded to a distress call from the M/V Central Park, a commercial vessel reportedly under attack by an "unknown entity." Coalition elements demanded the release of the vessel, leading to the surrender of five armed individuals who attempted to flee in a small boat.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM commander, emphasized the critical importance of maritime domain security in maintaining regional stability. He affirmed the commitment to ongoing collaboration with allies and partners to ensure the safety and security of international shipping lanes.

This incident follows the recent seizure of an Israeli-linked tanker off the coast of Yemen on Monday. Israeli newspapers reported the vessel as owned by UK-based Zodiac Maritime. The Houthis had previously claimed to have seized an Israeli ship on November 19, a claim later denied by Tel Aviv, clarifying that the ship was owned by a British company and operated by a Japanese firm.