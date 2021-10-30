Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Twelve died in an explosion near Aden airport

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-30T16:50:54+0000
Twelve died in an explosion near Aden airport

Shafaq News/ A car exploded near the entrance to the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden on Saturday, resulting in 12 casualties, witnesses and security sources told Reuters, but it was not clear whether the incident was an attack.

One security source said the car exploded at an outer entrance to the airport near an airport hotel.

Aden is the temporary home of Yemen's internationally-recognised government, which has as part of a coalition backed by Saudi Arabia been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group for around seven years.

But tensions have also for years simmered within Aden itself between the government and southern separatist groups.

The government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) are nominal allies under the Saudi-led coalition.

Earlier this month a car bomb in Aden targeting a convoy carrying the city's governor - an STC member - killed at least six people and wounded others. The governor survived.

Instability in the south complicates United Nations-led peace efforts to end the war in Yemen which has killed tens of thousands of people and left 80% of the population needing help.

related

Explosion in a park in north Tehran

Date: 2021-07-10 05:30:54
Explosion in a park in north Tehran

Iran officials: No casualties from reported Tehran explosion

Date: 2021-07-10 11:06:43
Iran officials: No casualties from reported Tehran explosion

Afghanistan: Deadly blast hits Kunduz mosque during Friday prayers

Date: 2021-10-08 11:57:33
Afghanistan: Deadly blast hits Kunduz mosque during Friday prayers

Explosion in Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 7

Date: 2021-10-15 11:14:15
Explosion in Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 7

A killed, five injured as blast hits vehicles in Syria's Idlib

Date: 2021-10-16 05:56:07
A killed, five injured as blast hits vehicles in Syria's Idlib

Explosions rock Serbian ammunition plant, no casualties

Date: 2021-06-04 08:43:52
Explosions rock Serbian ammunition plant, no casualties