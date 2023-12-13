Houthi attacks destabilizing, require international solution: Pentagon

Shafaq News/ A cruise missile attack by Yemen's Houthis against a Norwegian commercial tanker is destabilizing and requires an "international solution," the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"The actions that we've seen by these Houthis forces are destabilizing, they're dangerous, clearly a flagrant violation of international law," Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder told a news conference.

"So, this is an international problem that requires an international solution," Ryder said, adding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would be travelling to the Middle East next week, including to Israel, Qatar and Bahrain.