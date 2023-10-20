Hezbollah targets Israeli military sites on the Lebanese borders

Shafaq News/ Lebanese Hezbollah targeted seven Israeli army sites along the border with Lebanon, marking a sharp intensification of the ongoing conflict. The group's fighters struck Israeli positions in the occupied Shebaa Farms and the Kafr Shuba hills using guided missiles and appropriate weaponry, according to a statement released by Hezbollah.
The targeted locations included Al-Ramthah, Zibdin, Al-Radar, Ruwaisat Al-Qarn, Ruwaisat Al-Alam, and the Al-Asi site. Israeli forces promptly responded to the sources of fire with artillery.
Hezbollah, a Shiite militant organization based in Lebanon, is known to possess an arsenal of various types of missiles and rockets.
Hezbollah's missile arsenal includes short-range, medium-range, and long-range rockets, with some capable of reaching deep into Israel. They have received support from Iran in acquiring and developing these weapons.
Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's Secretary-General, said in a speech that the Party has more than 100,000 rockets.
Al-Houthi in Yemen also represents a threat to Israel. The Pentagon reported the interception of ballistic missiles and drones launched from Yemen, heading towards Israel.
The Israeli army declared its readiness to repel potential attacks from Yemen. IDF spokesperson Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that the Israeli Air Force was prepared to defend against potential Houthi threats.
Hagari emphasized Israel's advanced air defenses, describing them as among the best in the world, and expressed confidence in Israel's ability to confront such threats effectively. Notably, the Israeli army maintained a close relationship with the US Central Command, ensuring collaborative efforts to address emerging security challenges in the region.
The situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile, with multiple actors involved in the conflict, and Israel keeps sieging Gaza, killing thousands of Palestinians.