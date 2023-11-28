Hamas says it clashed with Israelis in Gaza after truce violation

Shafaq News/ Hamas said Tuesday that it clashed with Israeli forces after they violated the truce in northern Gaza, while noting that it is still committed to the temporary ceasefire.

“Due to a clear violation of the truce agreement by the enemy, a clash erupted in northern Gaza and our fighters dealt with the violation,” Hamas’ Ezzeddine al-Qassam Brigades said.

“We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy commits to it and we call on the mediators to press the occupation to abide by all of the truce’s terms,” the Brigades added.

An Israeli army spokesman meanwhile said that "three explosive devices were activated in two different incidents in the north of the Gaza Strip near the IDF (Israeli army) forces" and that "in one of the incidents, shots were also fired at the force."

"As a result, several soldiers were slightly injured. The soldiers responded by firing at the sources of the gunfire. In both incidents, the IDF (Israeli army) forces stayed within the agreed ceasefire lines," the spokesman added.