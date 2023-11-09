Hamas reports death of captured Israeli soldier in Gaza
2023-11-09T18:40:15+00:00
Shafaq News/ The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced on Thursday that an Israeli female soldier had been killed in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombing.
In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that one female soldier was killed and another captured Israeli soldier was injured in Gaza as a result of Israeli airstrikes.
They stated their intention to release further material documenting the incident for verification.