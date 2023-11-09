Hamas reports death of captured Israeli soldier in Gaza

Hamas reports death of captured Israeli soldier in Gaza
2023-11-09T18:40:15+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced on Thursday that an Israeli female soldier had been killed in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombing.

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that one female soldier was killed and another captured Israeli soldier was injured in Gaza as a result of Israeli airstrikes.

They stated their intention to release further material documenting the incident for verification.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon