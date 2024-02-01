Hamas disrupts Israeli K-9 unit with counter plan

Shafaq News / Israel and Hamas employ dogs in urban warfare and tunnel operations following the October 7 attack.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, both sides have utilized dogs in a counteractive manner during the urban warfare and tunnel operations that ensued after the Oct. 7 attack.

The report states that Hamas has employed dogs to disrupt the Israeli military's police dog units (K-9). Israeli forces have observed restrained dogs chained in buildings. Despite K-9 training to remain focused during the ground operation in Gaza and avoid distraction by other animals, concerns have arisen regarding potential challenges.

Notably, Hamas deliberately leaves dogs in buildings that Israeli K-9 units are likely to enter, aiming to distract them from their mission of detecting explosives and terrorists.

Furthermore, Israeli soldiers have received special briefings on the new phenomenon, which has raised concerns as the K-9 units have been a crucial element in combat.