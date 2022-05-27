Hamas calls the Arab Parliament to follow the Iraqi step by criminalizing normalization with Israel

Shafaq News/ The Islamist Hamas group (which runs the Gaza Strip in Palestine) praised the Iraqi Parliament's law criminalizing normalization with "the Zionist entity."

"Approving this law reflects the historical positions of the Iraqi people in support of the Palestinian people."

Hamas called on all Arab and Islamic parliaments to "follow this honorable decision, which represents great support for Palestine and the legitimate struggle of its people in the face of the occupation."

On Thursday, the Iraqi Parliament approved a law that bans "normalization with the Zionist entity."

The law was proposed by the Saving the Homeland Alliance (the Sadrist, Al-Siyada, KDP).

According to the new law, if an Iraqi makes any diplomatic, political, military, economic, cultural or any other form of relations with the occupying Zionist entity would be punished including life or temporary imprisonment."

It is worth noting that Iraq has never recognized Israel, and Iraqi citizens and companies cannot visit it. Still, the new law goes further, explicitly criminalizing any attempts to normalize relations with Israel.

Out of 22 Arab countries, only six countries (Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan) have relations with Israel.

Countries that reject the normalization with Israel say that it is an "occupation entity" that still occupies Arab lands in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon.