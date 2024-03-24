Shafaq News / On Sunday, Hamas accused Israel of intentionally "obstructing" ongoing ceasefire negotiations through mediators in Doha.

A Hamas official, who preferred not to disclose his name to AFP, stated, "The positions in the negotiations between Hamas and the occupation are very divergent because the enemy understood the flexibility demonstrated by the movement as weakness." ,

He specifically mentioned "Israel's rejection of halting the ceasefire, allowing the return of displaced persons, and delivering aid without conditions."

"The enemy aims to reach a temporary ceasefire to enable it to return to aggression against our people. It refuses to agree to a comprehensive ceasefire and rejects the complete withdrawal of its forces from the Gaza Strip. Most importantly, it still refuses the return of displaced persons to their homes and seeks to maintain control over relief, shelter, and aid, even demanding the non-return of UNRWA and the United Nations to work, especially in northern Gaza."

The official further stated, "Israel's proposal is categorically rejected and cannot be accepted by any Palestinian... Any promotion by the occupation and the media about a US proposal or others is just propaganda to alleviate pressure on the Zionist enemy, granting it more time to commit massacres against our people and continue with genocide and starvation."

He also accused Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of working to "bring them to a dead end."

Furthermore, no information has been provided regarding Israel's position and its delegation in the negotiations facilitated by Qatar, the US, and Egypt to reach a ceasefire allowing for the exchange of hostages for prisoners in Israeli jails and permitting the flow of aid to the besieged strip.

A Hamas source familiar with the negotiations said, "Israel wants a partial withdrawal in stages while keeping its forces in the Salah al-Din Street, the coastal road, and border areas. However, Hamas insists on a complete withdrawal and has shown flexibility by accepting withdrawal from populated areas and cities, and the removal of barriers between cities, then from the entire strip at the end of the second phase of the agreement."

The source added, "Israel wants the return of displaced persons in several stages, starting with women, children, and those over 50 years old, with verification of their identities upon return to Gaza through an electronic military checkpoint. However, Hamas insists on an unconditional return for all displaced persons."

Regarding aid, the source, who preferred anonymity stated to AFP, "Israel insists on controlling its entry mechanisms and excluding UNRWA."

Regarding the exchange file, "It wants to control the names and categories of prisoners, and Hamas has shown flexibility, but it insists on an agreement on the numbers and categories, especially high-profile prisoners."

The Israel-Hamas war has driven 80% оf Gaza’s population оf 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes, and UN officials say a quarter оf the population іs starving.

More than 1.3 million people are believed tо be іn Rafah, the majority displaced from other parts оf Gaza, according tо the UN, a city which housed about 275,000 before October 7.

With a major lack оf housing, many are forced tо shelter under tarps, blankets, оr other scraps they can find tо build shacks.

With over a million Palestinians trapped іn Rafah and Israeli troops approaching, іt іs still not clear how Israel іs planning оn evacuating everyone currently іn Rafah. However, they still insist оn going through with the invasion.

So far, about 32,000 Palestinians are killed іn Gaza after Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas іn the Gaza Strip tо retaliate against a Hamas surprise attack оn Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.