Hamas Denounces Israeli "Campaign of Incitement" Against UN Institutions

Shafaq News/ Palestinian Hamas movement issued a strong condemnation, accusing Israel of promoting a "campaign of incitement" against United Nations institutions providing relief for Palestinians.

Hamas claims that Israel is attempting to disrupt aid efforts amid what they describe as "Nazi genocide" against the Palestinian people.

In a statement, Hamas addressed recent Israeli accusations against the World Health Organization (WHO) of colluding with the movement.

Israel alleges that Hamas uses hospitals for military operations. Additionally, Hamas claims that Israel is inciting against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), aiming to cut off its funding and deprive Palestinians of vital services.