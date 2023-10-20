Guterres urges unimpeded humanitarian aid access to Gaza

Shafaq News / UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated on Friday the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, emphasizing the acute shortages of water, food, fuel, and essential supplies faced by its residents.

Speaking during his visit to the Rafah border crossing from the Egyptian side, Guterres expressed deep concern over the hurdles preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region despite agreements allowing its entry.

"Despite agreements permitting humanitarian assistance to enter Gaza, there are conditions hindering its access to the enclave," stated Guterres. He underscored the urgent need to facilitate the entry of a substantial amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza, emphasizing the necessity of relaxing the conditions for the entry agreements. He called for an unconditional humanitarian ceasefire to ensure the unimpeded delivery of aid to Gaza.