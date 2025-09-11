Gas explosion rocks Mexico City: Casualties reported

Shafaq News – Mexico City

A gas tanker truck overturned and exploded on a highway in southeast Mexico City, killing at least four people and injuring 90, local officials reported.

The blast erupted late Wednesday near the Iztapalapa–Chalco border, igniting nearby vehicles as drone footage showed firefighters battling the flames.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada confirmed the toll on X, noting that many victims were in serious condition and that hospitals were still updating records.

Del hecho ocurrido esta tarde en Iztapalapa, informo que, al corte de las 22:30 horas, lamentablemente suman cuatro las personas fallecidas; registramos 90 lesionados y, gracias al trabajo de las y los médicos, se han dado de alta a 10 personas.A través de la CEAVI desplegamos… pic.twitter.com/Kgy3vbQtkj — Clara Brugada Molina (@ClaraBrugadaM) September 11, 2025

Civil Protection chief Miriam Urzúa said several people suffered second- and third-degree burns and were transferred to hospitals across the capital, while Security Minister Pablo Vázquez reported that surveillance cameras captured victims fleeing vehicles already in flames.

Authorities confirmed that the tanker, carrying about 50,000 liters of liquefied petroleum gas, damaged at least 18 vehicles before the blaze was extinguished. The Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Footage from the scene showed a massive fireball and thick smoke, drawing comparisons to the 2019 pipeline blast in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo, which killed 137 people. Mexico City—home to over 9 million residents—includes Iztapalapa, its most densely populated district with nearly 1.8 million people.