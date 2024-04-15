Gallant to Austin: No choice but to retaliate against Iran

Shafaq News/Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant told Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sunday that Israel has no choice but to respond to the unprecedented missile and drone attack launched by Iran over the weekend, a U.S. official and another source briefed on the call told Axios.

The Biden administration and several other Western countries allied with Israel are urging Benjamin Netanyahu's government not to rush into a retaliation against Iran that could lead to a regional war.

Ahead of a meeting Monday with Iraq's deputy prime minister, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is coordinating a diplomatic response to the Iranian attack intended to prevent further escalation. "Strength and wisdom must be the two sides of the same coin," Blinken said in what appeared to be a message for Israel.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in a phone call Monday that Iran does not want escalation — but that if Israel "seeks adventure, our next response will be immediate, stronger and more extensive," Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli war cabinet convened on Monday to discuss its potential response.

Iran launched nearly 350 attack drones and missiles against Israel on April 13 in retaliation for an April 1 Israeli airstrike on its embassy compound in Syria that killed a top Iranian general and others.

Most of the drones and missiles were intercepted outside of Israeli airspace by Israeli, U.S., British, French, Jordanian and Saudi forces, officials said.

Gallant told Austin in a phone call Sunday that Israel can't allow ballistic missiles to be launched against its territory without a response, the U.S. official and the source briefed on the call said.

Israel won't accept an equation in which Iran responds with a direct attack every time Israel strikes targets in Syria, Gallant added.

The sources said Austin conveyed a similar message to the one President Biden gave Netanyahu on Saturday night, stressing the need to do everything possible to avoid further escalation. "You got a win. Take the win," Biden told Netanyahu, warning that the U.S. won't support any Israeli counterattack against Iran.

The public Israeli readout of the call said Gallant expressed "deep appreciation" to Austin for the cooperation and coordination between the Israelis, the U.S. military and other international partners to counter the Iranian attack.

"Minister Gallant emphasized that Israel's defense establishment remains alert and prepared to face additional threats," the Israeli readout said.

In the U.S. readout of the call. the Pentagon said Austin "emphasized that while the U.S. does not seek escalation, we will continue to take all necessary action to defend Israel and U.S. personnel."

The Pentagon and the Israeli ministry of defense said that Austin and Gallant also discussed efforts to establish an international and regional coalition against Iran.

Austin briefed Gallant on his consultations with partners and allies "to reinforce international resolve in the face of Iranian aggression," the Pentagon said. Gallant told Austin there is an opportunity to establish "a strategic alliance to counter the threat posed by Iran."