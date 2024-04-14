G7 express full solidarity with Israel against Iran

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the leaders of the Group of Seven Nations (G7) condemned the Iranian attack on Israel while pledging to work to try to restore stability to the Middle East.

IRGC Aerospace Force declared a retaliatory operation named "Truthful Promise," targeting Israeli positions in "occupied Palestine." marking Tehran's first direct assault on Israel.

In a statement, G7 leaders "unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct and unprecedented attack against Israel."

The leaders expressed their full solidarity and support for Israel and its people, reaffirming their commitment to security.

"With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilization of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided. We will continue to work to stabilize the situation and avoid further escalation. In this spirit, we demand that Iran and its proxies cease their attacks, and we stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilizing initiatives."

The statement quoted the G7 leaders confirming their cooperation to end the crisis in Gaza, including by continuing to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas and delivering increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need.

Late on Saturday, sirens blared across Israel as residents reported hearing distant explosions, likely stemming from aerial interceptions of explosive drones.

Some of the ballistic missiles from Iran targeted the "Nevatim" Air Base in the al-Naqab desert, according to reports from the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday.

Earlier statements from Iranian officials alleged that F-35 fighter jets used in the attack against the Iranian Annex in Syria are deployed in "Nevatim."

The Israeli military reported that the Iranian barrage, consisting of over 200 drones and missiles, caused minor damage to a single military facility.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel's military spokesperson, revealed that Iran had launched numerous ground-to-ground missiles, most of which were intercepted outside Israeli borders. The successful interception, including cruise missiles, was described as a "strategic achievement."

"25 of the 30 cruise missiles were shot down by Israel." He added.