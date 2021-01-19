French minister: I find it unlikely to see a 5-year-old girl wearing a headscarf

Shafaq News/ Marlene Schiappa, French Secretary of State for Gender Equality, has suggested adding articles to the bill against “Islamic separatism”.

She suggested adding articles prohibiting girls under the age of 18 from wearing the veil (Hijab) in public places.

“I find it unlikely to see a 5-year-old girl wearing a headscarf,” Schiappa said.

She added, “I also cannot bear to meet a two-year-old girl in a stroller wearing a veil.”

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged in October to fight “Islamist separatism”, which he said was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France.

A bill tackling Islamist separatism sent to parliament early this year. Under the new law, home-schooling would be severely restricted to avoid children being “indoctrinated” in unregistered schools that deviate from the national curriculum, he said.

“What we need to fight is Islamist separatism,” Macron said.

“The problem is an ideology which claims its own laws should be superior to those of the Republic.” He added.