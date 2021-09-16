Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

French forces kills ISIS leader, French President says

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-16T07:08:05+0000
French forces kills ISIS leader, French President says

Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the leader of ISIS in the Greater Sahara was killed by the French armed forces.

“Adnan Abu Walid Al-Sahrawi, the leader of the ISIS organization in the Greater Sahara, has been neutralized by the French forces." Macron wrote on Twitter.

The French President considered this operation an additional great success in fighting against terrorist groups in the Sahel region.

Macron added, “we will continue this battle with our African, European and American partners and this is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel."

related

"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Date: 2020-09-01 08:54:46
"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

ISIS in Iraq: crimes against humanity, genocide and massacres, UN investigation team finds

Date: 2021-05-11 07:06:52
ISIS in Iraq: crimes against humanity, genocide and massacres, UN investigation team finds

Nine Syrian soldiers killed in an ISIS attack in Badia

Date: 2021-01-04 06:00:25
Nine Syrian soldiers killed in an ISIS attack in Badia

Russia: Hundreds of ISIS elements fled northeastern Syria since Turkish operation started

Date: 2019-10-23 09:50:49
Russia: Hundreds of ISIS elements fled northeastern Syria since Turkish operation started

US drone strike killed 'ISIS-K planner' in Afghanistan, Pentagon says

Date: 2021-08-28 14:35:57
US drone strike killed 'ISIS-K planner' in Afghanistan, Pentagon says

Head of UN's special investigative team for ISIS crimes elected ICC prosecutor

Date: 2021-02-13 05:18:56
Head of UN's special investigative team for ISIS crimes elected ICC prosecutor

Turkey conducts a major operation against ISIS in Istanbul

Date: 2020-10-22 06:10:11
Turkey conducts a major operation against ISIS in Istanbul

Washington blacklists two Iraqis and a Syrian for financing ISIS

Date: 2021-05-17 19:36:11
Washington blacklists two Iraqis and a Syrian for financing ISIS