French Police Question 13-Year-Old Over Hundreds of False Bomb Threats

Shafaq News/ A 13-year-old in western France is being questioned by police in connection with over 380 false bomb threats made to airports, courthouses, and universities across the country. The adolescent, believed to suffer from behavioral issues, was picked up by police on Monday.

Facing multiple charges, including providing false information and making death threats, the minor admitted to making the threats as a game with no political or religious motivation.

The teenager used a foreign VPN to mask the IP address, and technical police work and international cooperation led to the arrest. The rise in hoax threats across France has been noted since the fall of 2023.