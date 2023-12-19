France says to sanction some extremist Israeli settlers

Shafaq News/ France is to sanction certain extremist Israeli settlers, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday, denouncing “unacceptable” violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

France “has decided to take measures... against certain extremist Israeli settlers,” Colonna said at a joint press conference with her British counterpart David Cameron after she traveled to Israel and the West Bank.

“I was able to see for myself the violence committed by certain of these extremist settlers. It’s unacceptable.”