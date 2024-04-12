France advises against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine

Shafaq News/ On Friday, France issued a strong advisory, urging its citizens to avoid travel to "Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and the Palestinian territories" in the coming days.

The warning, conveyed by the foreign minister's entourage to AFP, emphasized the imperative need for French nationals to refrain from traveling to these areas due to heightened risks and potential security threats.

Iran's recent threats of retaliation against Israel following an attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1 have raised fears of increased escalation across the Middle East.

France's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne presided over a crisis meeting where additional measures were discussed. These measures included a request for the evacuation of family members of French diplomats stationed in Iran and a directive to halt the dispatch of French civil servants on missions to the mentioned countries.

"In view of risks of a military escalation in the Middle East," Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne endorsed measures including "Advice to French people to refrain absolutely from travelling to Iran, Lebanon, Israeli or Palestinian territories, in the coming days." France's foreign ministry posted on X on Friday.

The advisory also supported the return of diplomatic staff's families from Tehran, Iran's capital, and imposed a ban on missions by French officials to the mentioned countries.

Moreover, a notice issued by the US Embassy in Israel stated, "Out of an abundance of caution, US government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel" outside the Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Beersheba areas "until further notice."

Yesterday, Russia, Germany, and the UK also issued travel warnings.