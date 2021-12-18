France: Omicron is accountable to 7-10% of COVID-19 new cases

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-18T10:18:39+0000

Shafaq News/ Seven to 10% of new confirmed coronavirus cases in France are suspected to be of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday. He said the rapid spread of the new variant was the main reason for the planned introduction of a new vaccination pass early next year, which will require that people show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and long-distance public transport. Under the current health pass regulation, a recent negative COVID-19 test is sufficient for entering public places.

