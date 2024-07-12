Four migrants die attempting to cross English channel

Shafaq News/ Four people have died while attempting to cross the English Channel from France to Britain on Thursday evening and Friday.

According to French reports, French coastguards managed to rescue 63 others after a migrant boat sank in the English Channel.

A spokesperson for the French coastguard stated that they are still gathering confirmed information about the sinking incident, Reuters reported.

The spokesperson declined to provide further comments.

On Friday, the French maritime police reported that a patrol boat was dispatched to the location after receiving a distress call about a migrant boat sinking while attempting to cross the English Channel, known as "La Manche", as reported by AFP.

A helicopter retrieved the bodies of the four deceased from the water, while the others were rescued, according to the maritime police.