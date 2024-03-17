Former VP Mike Pence explains refusal to endorse Trump's re-election bid

Shafaq News / Former Vice President Mike Pence justified his decision not to support former President Donald Trump's re-election campaign on Sunday, citing Trump's actions during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and his departure from conservative principles.

Pence, who served as Trump's vice president before Trump's defeat in the 2020 elections to Joe Biden, announced two days ago that he would not endorse Trump for a second presidential term, stating in an interview with Fox News: "It should not come as a surprise that I will not support Donald Trump this year."

On Sunday, Pence said in an interview on the "Face the Nation" program on CBS News, "The reason I can not support Donald Trump's reelection bid this year also relates to his abandonment not only of upholding faith in the Constitution on that day (Capitol riot) but also committing to fiscal responsibility, sanctity of life, and American leadership in the world."

The former Republican vice president added that Trump's stance on banning TikTok was "the reason that, after much thought, I have just concluded that I cannot support the agenda he is pushing."

Former President Trump had announced his rejection of efforts to ban the Chinese app in the United States, despite his administration's efforts in that direction.

A rift developed between the two men after Trump pressured Pence to assist him following his defeat in the 2020 elections to Biden, repeatedly attacking him on social media when he refused.

Pence's statements come days after Trump secured enough delegate votes to snatch the Republican Party's nomination card for the presidential elections, where he will face President Biden in November.