Former US President Donald Trump Arrives in Federal Courtroom for Trial on Classified Document Handling Charges

Shafaq News/ Former US President Donald Trump appeared on Tuesday at a federal courtroom in Miami, where he is set to stand trial in a case filed against him by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

Trump is facing 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort following his departure from the White House.

Accompanied by his defense team, Trump arrived at the courtroom separately from his co-defendant, former aide Walt Nauta, who is scheduled to appear before an examining judge today.

The indictment against Trump includes various charges, including "conspiracy to obstruct justice." It alleges that the former president deliberately retained secret documents containing information about the vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies in the face of specific military attacks and potential responses to external threats.

This landmark trial marks the first instance of a former US president facing federal criminal charges.