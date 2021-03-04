Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hints at 2024 presidential run

Shafaq News/ Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has hinted at a 2024 White House run saying he is “always up for a fight.”

Pompeo, 57, would not rule out the possibility he will join the presidential race if Donald Trump doesn't run in 2024 in an interview on Fox News Wednesday night.

Pompeo said “I am always up for a good fight.”

“I care deeply about America. You know I have been part of the conservative movement for an awfully long time now. I aim to keep at it.” He added

When FOX News anchor responded that he didn't “know how to interpret that” and would “take that as a strong maybe”, Pompeo laughed, adding, 'That's perfect.'

In the days since Trump has left the White House, Pompeo has worked to keep his name in the Republican Party and in the headlines making several media appearances, joining fundraising efforts and showing signs he is rekindling his old campaign committee.

He has been vocal of his criticism of the new Biden administration while promoting and defending the work of the Trump administration.

“We took good care of America. I watch what this administration is doing. It appears to look like a blame America first pattern that has begun to take place,” he told Fox News.