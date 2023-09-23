For the first time in history: UK cedes economic supremacy to India

Shafaq News / India has officially surpassed the United Kingdom in the list of the world's strongest economies, marking the first time in the country's history that it has exceeded the economic prowess of the nation known as the "land where the sun never sets."

According to a tweet from Britain in Arabic, "India has economically surpassed Britain for the first time in history, claiming its position on the list of the world's strongest economies."

The website compared the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of both countries over a 30-year period, stating that "in 1993, the UK's GDP was $1.1 trillion, while India's GDP stood at $0.28 trillion."

Continuing, the website reported, "In 2023, the UK's GDP reached $3.1 trillion, while India's GDP reached $3.7 trillion."