Five Turkish soldiers killed in PKK attack in KRI
2024-01-12T20:29:31+00:00
Shafaq News / An attack by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on a Turkish military base in the Kurdistan Region resulted in the deaths of five Turkish soldiers and injuries to eight others, including three in critical condition.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that five soldiers were killed and eight others were wounded in clashes with PKK militants in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
The ministry also reported the killing of 12 PKK militants during the confrontations.