Finland arrests 3 suspected of ISIS-related activities: Police

Shafaq News/ Finnish police announced the arrest of three men last week suspected of involvement in ISIS-related activities.

“The men, all in their 30s, were arrested in Helsinki; their names have not been released, and none are Finnish citizens,” police said.

Mikko Salminen, an investigator with Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), did not provide specific details about the charges, but noted that the crime under investigation is "not common at all" in Finland.

“There is no evidence the men were planning terrorist attacks,” Police clarified. However, "they are suspected of contributing to the activities of a radical Islamistic terrorist group",Salminen affirmed.

"We suspect that it is related to ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) activities", he added.

The alleged crimes occurred between 2023 and 2024, but the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact timeline.

Last week, the NBI arrested the three men, who were subsequently remanded in custody by the Helsinki District Court on September 13.