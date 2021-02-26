Extremists 'want to blow up the Capitol', U.S. police chief says

Shafaq News/ The acting US Capitol Police chief told lawmakers on Thursday that armed extremists "want to blow up the Capitol" when President Joe Biden first addresses a joint session of Congress.

"We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6th have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible, with a direct nexus to the State of the Union," Yogananda Pittman said during a hearing on security failures related to the Capitol attack.

The date of the State of the Union, Biden's first joint address to Congress, has not yet been set.

"Based on that information, we think that it's prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward," she said.

She also said intelligence reports have shown the insurrectionists who sieged the Capitol "weren't only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers" but "wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as to who was in charge of that legislative process."

US Capitol Police came under scrutiny following the January 6 attack, when a pro-Trump mob successfully breached the building, causing lawmakers to evacuate and leaving five people dead.

Multiple reports have said law enforcement was warned about the possibility of an attack, and Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned following calls from lawmakers.

More than 200 people have been charged so far for their roles in the riot, including some with ties to far-right fringe groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

An FBI warning that a protest by Trump supporters could turn violent reached the U.S. Capitol Police the day before the assault, but top officials in charge of securing Congress that day did not see it, they told lawmakers on Tuesday.