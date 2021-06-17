European countries are of the 2021 World’s Best Countries for Women

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-17T08:18:21+0000

Shafaq News/ Based on a survey of nearly 390,500 women around the world, CEOWORLD magazine has released its annual ranking of the Best Countries for Women. To produce the Best Countries for Women list, 156 countries were given scores across 9 attributes: gender equality, percentage of legislative seats held by women, sense of security (females 15 years and older who report feeling safe while walking alone at night), income equality, care about human rights, women empowerment, average years of education among women, women age 25 and older who are engaged in paid work, and women’s inclusion in society. The Netherlands was ranked the best country in the world for women, according to a new report recently published by the CEOWORLD magazine. Norway and Sweden follow up in second and third place, respectively. Denmark ranks 4th. Eight out of the top ten countries for women are in Europe, including Finland (No. 5), Switzerland (No. 7), France (No. 9), and Germany (No. 10); the list also included Canada (No. 6) and New Zealand (No. 8). The 2021 rankings placed Austria in 12th ahead of Italy into 13th; while Luxembourg ranked 11th and Spain 14th. Overall, among the top 20 best countries in the world, for women to live, the 15th, 16th, and 17th positions are held by Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom. As for the Arab World, Saudi Arabia ranked first (No. 89); followed by Oman (No. 91), Jordan (No. 96); while UAE came fourth place (No. 100); followed by Sudan and Qatar. The Magazine’s survey indicated that Kuwait (No. 111), Lebanon (No. 116), Libya (No. 117), Iraq (No. 123), Egypt (No. 124), Tunisia (No. 125), and Bahrain (No. 128), are respectively the World’s Best Countries For Women in the Arab World. Meanwhile, Chad, Syria, Central African Republic, and Somalia are at the bottom of the list.

related