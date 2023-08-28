Erdogan to visit Russia for talks on collapsed UN Grain export deal

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is slated to visit Russia to discuss the lapsed United Nations deal that previously facilitated Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. A spokesperson announced Turkey's ruling AK Party on Monday.
The UN-brokered arrangement, jointly facilitated by Turkey, endured for a year before faltering last month following Moscow's withdrawal. Turkey is now urging Russia to rejoin the accord, which saw significant grain shipments emanating from Odesa's seaports.
With the cessation of the grain export deal, Russian military forces have undertaken missile and kamikaze drone attacks targeting Ukrainian ports.
Omer Celik, the spokesperson for the AK Party, disclosed that President Erdogan is slated to visit Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi soon.
Celik refrained from specifying whether Erdogan's visit would entail a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Celik told reporters that "after this visit, there may be developments and new stages may be reached regarding" the grain deal.
The Kremlin also weighed in on the matter, disclosing on Friday that there exists an understanding between the two leaders for an impending in-person meeting.