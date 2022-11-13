Erdogan: six people died in Istiklal's "bomb attack"

Category: World

Date: 2022-11-13T15:45:21+0000

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the explosion in Istanbul’s Istiklal Street was caused by a “bomb attack,” adding that six people died in the incident. Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the explosion was a “treacherous attack” and its perpetrators would be punished. Another 53 were wounded, according to information he received from the Istanbul governor.

