Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erdogan: six people died in Istiklal's "bomb attack"

Category: World

Date: 2022-11-13T15:45:21+0000
Erdogan: six people died in Istiklal's "bomb attack"

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the explosion in Istanbul’s Istiklal Street was caused by a “bomb attack,” adding that six people died in the incident.

Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the explosion was a “treacherous attack” and its perpetrators would be punished.

Another 53 were wounded, according to information he received from the Istanbul governor.

related

Erdogan urges Putin to declare Ukraine ceasefire and make peace

Date: 2022-03-06 19:41:40
Erdogan urges Putin to declare Ukraine ceasefire and make peace

In call with Putin, Erdogan offers to host him and Zelenskiy for talks

Date: 2022-03-17 16:01:07
In call with Putin, Erdogan offers to host him and Zelenskiy for talks

Turkish President: PKK is unable to operate inside Turkey

Date: 2022-04-20 11:31:02
Turkish President: PKK is unable to operate inside Turkey

Three Turkish soldiers killed in the Region, Erdogan says 

Date: 2022-04-22 11:43:48
Three Turkish soldiers killed in the Region, Erdogan says 

Biden, Erdogan in first phone call agree to meet at NATO summit

Date: 2021-04-23 19:09:32
Biden, Erdogan in first phone call agree to meet at NATO summit

Turkey's President: we destroyed the terrorist corridor on our southern borders

Date: 2022-06-04 12:02:50
Turkey's President: we destroyed the terrorist corridor on our southern borders

Erdogan on Syrian refugees: we wouldn’t throw any of God's subjects into the laps of the murderers

Date: 2021-07-22 09:16:09
Erdogan on Syrian refugees: we wouldn’t throw any of God's subjects into the laps of the murderers

Saudi crown prince, Erdogan meet in Turkey with 'full normalisation' in sights

Date: 2022-06-22 17:34:51
Saudi crown prince, Erdogan meet in Turkey with 'full normalisation' in sights