Erdogan: six people died in Istiklal's "bomb attack"
Category: World
Date: 2022-11-13T15:45:21+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the explosion in Istanbul’s Istiklal Street was caused by a “bomb attack,” adding that six people died in the incident.
Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the explosion was a “treacherous attack” and its perpetrators would be punished.
Another 53 were wounded, according to information he received from the Istanbul governor.
