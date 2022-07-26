Report

Erdogan says attack on Duhok aimed at harming Turkey-Iraq ties

Category: World

Date: 2022-07-26T06:24:58+0000
Erdogan says attack on Duhok aimed at harming Turkey-Iraq ties

Shafaq News / Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern province of Duhok last week that killed nine people was carried out by "terrorists" and was aimed at harming Turkey-Iraq ties.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Erdogan said Turkey had informed its NATO allies, including the United States, and Iraqi authorities of its position on the attack, and added that he called on Iraq not to fall for the propaganda by Kurdish militants.

"PKK, YPG/PYD and FETO will not be supported. This is our red line. Nobody should expect us to make compromises about that," Erdogan said.

Erdogan said the attack "once again showed us the PKK's true face."

On US Central Command (CENTCOM)'s sympathy for YPG/PKK terrorists, Erdogan condemned the US' continued cooperation with terrorists in northern Syria.

"America's involvement with terrorist groups will end with it falling into the hole it dug," Erdogan said.

