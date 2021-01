Shafaq News/ Washington, D.C. will extend its emergency order for two more weeks, through the end of President Donald Trump's term, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced late Wednesday.

"President Trump continues to fan rage and violence," Bowser said in a statement announcing a 15-day extension.

Earlier Wednesday, in the wake of the overrunning of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump protests, Bowser ordered a citywide curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.