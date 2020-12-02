Elliot Page: star of X-Men and Juno announces he is transgender

Shafaq News/ (BBC) The Oscar-nominated star of Juno has announced that he is transgender, introducing himself as Elliot Page in a social media post.

The Canadian-born actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, said he could not "begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self".

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," he wrote on Twitter.

Page also used the post to address discrimination towards trans people.

"The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence," the 33-year-old wrote.

"To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering."

Addressing the trans community, Page said he would "do everything I can to change this world for the better".