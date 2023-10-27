Egyptian military confirms downed drones originated from Red Sea south

Shafaq News / The Egyptian military spokesperson announced on Friday that investigations into the incidents involving the falling of two unidentified objects have revealed that they were drones coming from the south of the Red Sea. Meanwhile, Israel claimed that Houthi militias were responsible for launching these drones to target its territories.
The statement revealed that after analyzing information related to the two incidents, it became apparent that two unmanned aerial vehicles were heading north from the south of the Red Sea. When one of them was targeted outside Egyptian airspace in the Gulf of Aqaba, debris fell in an uninhabited area in Nuweiba, while the second drone fell in Taba.
In a brief concluding statement, Egyptian military spokesperson Gareeb Abdelhafiz stated, "The Egyptian Air Force and Air Defense Forces are intensifying efforts to secure Egyptian airspace in all strategic directions."