Egyptian Prime Minister strongly affirms Sinai's importance amid displacement rumors

Shafaq News/ Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly delivered a stern message during his visit to Sinai on Tuesday, asserting Sinai's immense value to all Egyptians. His visit coincides with international speculation, notably in Israel, about the possibility of Palestinians being displaced to Sinai.
"Sinai has been and will remain the most precious spot in the country for all Egyptians, and we are ready to sacrifice millions of lives for Sinai. This is a message to everyone," declared the Prime Minister. He emphasized that Egypt would never accept any imposition on its territory and would not allow regional issues to be settled at its expense.
Madbouly made it clear that the development of Sinai sent a decisive message, countering any attempts to seize Egyptian territory. "We all stand firm on the land of Sinai, and no one will take a single grain of sand from it. All projects in Sinai are linked to Egypt, contrary to what the covetous claims suggest," he stated firmly.
The Prime Minister's visit included the 101st Battalion in North Sinai, situated in a border area with Palestine under international agreements. The battalion plays a vital role in defending areas like Al-Arish, Sheikh Zuweid, Al-Joura, and Rafah. Its strategic importance has made it a focal point of attention, reflecting Egypt's commitment to safeguard its territories.