Egypt to host international summit on Palestinian issue amid escalating conflict

Shafaq News/ Egypt is set to host an international summit on the Palestinian issue in Cairo on October 21, according to official reports from Qatari and Kuwaiti news agencies.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi extended invitations to Gulf leaders, including Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, to discuss the evolving situation and the future of the Palestinian issue and peace process.
The initiative comes after Israel prepares for a large-scale ground operation against the Gaza district, where more than two million Palestinians live.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna welcomed the summit, emphasizing the need for a political resolution ensuring "Israel's security and recognizing Palestinians' right to a state."
The Egyptian presidential spokesperson highlighted the importance of international efforts in achieving a just and comprehensive solution based on the two-state framework and international legitimacy.
Meanwhile, foreign nationals have been stranded for three days at the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, seeking entry into Egypt. On the Egyptian side, trucks laden with food and medical aid await permission to enter Gaza, highlighting the urgent humanitarian needs arising from the conflict.
The Israeli aggression on the Gaza district, which escalated on October 7 following an attack by Hamas on Israeli-occupied areas around Gaza, has led to the death of 2,750, with an additional 9,700 people reported injured since October 7.
Most casualties are civilians, including hundreds of children and women.