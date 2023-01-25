Egypt’s Al-Azhar calls to boycott Swedish products over the Quran-burning protest

Shafaq News/ Al-Azhar, the most prestigious institute of Sunni Islam, called on the Arab and Muslim peoples to boycott the Dutch and Swedish products in “support of the Noble Qur’an.”

“Al-Azhar Ash-Sharif calls on the Arab and Muslim peoples to boycott all Dutch and Swedish products and to take a strong and unified stance in support of our Noble Qur’an, the Sacred Scripture of the Muslims, and as a proper reaction to the governments of these two countries, who have offended the Muslims 1.5 billion Muslims.” Al-Azhar said in a statement.

“They have gone to excess in guarding the mean and barbaric crimes perpetrated under the specious inhumane and immoral banner or their so-called freedom of expression. They should better call it the dictatorship of chaos and evil manners and highhandedness against civilized nations clinging to Allah and the guidance of heaven.” The statement added.

Al-Azhar Ash-Sharif also stresses the necessity for all Arab and Muslim peoples to “to educate children, youth and women about it. They should know that any disinclination to participate (in this boycott) is a failure to support the religion chosen for them by Allah. Besides, these deviants will never appreciate the value of the religion – about which they know nothing and which they provoke its Muslim followers through mock it – or be deterred unless they face the challenging material, monetary and economic necessities. That is the only language they know.”

Outrage over a Quran-burning protest in Sweden produced protests and condemnation in the Muslim and Arab world, including Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Kuwait.

The high representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations has condemned the burning of the Muslim holy book by a Swedish-Danish far-right politician as a “vile act.”

“It is disrespectful and insulting to the adherents of Islam and should not be conflated with freedom of expression,” a spokesperson for Miguel Angel Moratinos said in a statement.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson tweeted late Saturday that freedom of expression was crucial to democracy but added that “what is legal is not necessarily appropriate.”

“Burning books that are holy to many is a deeply disrespectful act,” he said.

Shafaq News/ Al-Azhar, the most prestigious institute of Sunni Islam, called on the Arab and Muslim peoples to boycott the Dutch and Swedish products in “support of the Noble Qur’an.”

“Al-Azhar Ash-Sharif calls on the Arab and Muslim peoples to boycott all Dutch and Swedish products and to take a strong and unified stance in support of our Noble Qur’an, the Sacred Scripture of the Muslims, and as a proper reaction to the governments of these two countries, who have offended the Muslims 1.5 billion Muslims.” Al-Azhar said in a statement.

“They have gone to excess in guarding the mean and barbaric crimes perpetrated under the specious inhumane and immoral banner or their so-called freedom of expression. They should better call it the dictatorship of chaos and evil manners and highhandedness against civilized nations clinging to Allah and the guidance of heaven.” The statement added.

Al-Azhar Ash-Sharif also stresses the necessity for all Arab and Muslim peoples to “to educate children, youth and women about it. They should know that any disinclination to participate (in this boycott) is a failure to support the religion chosen for them by Allah. Besides, these deviants will never appreciate the value of the religion – about which they know nothing and which they provoke its Muslim followers through mock it – or be deterred unless they face the challenging material, monetary and economic necessities. That is the only language they know.”

Outrage over a Quran-burning protest in Sweden produced protests and condemnation in the Muslim and Arab world, including Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Kuwait.

The high representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations has condemned the burning of the Muslim holy book by a Swedish-Danish far-right politician as a “vile act.”

“It is disrespectful and insulting to the adherents of Islam and should not be conflated with freedom of expression,” a spokesperson for Miguel Angel Moratinos said in a statement.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson tweeted late Saturday that freedom of expression was crucial to democracy but added that “what is legal is not necessarily appropriate.”

“Burning books that are holy to many is a deeply disrespectful act,” he said.