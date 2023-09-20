Earthquake activity rattles Mediterranean coast: Tunisia, Egypt, and Libya experience seismic tremors

Shafaq News /A series of weak to moderate earthquakes shook the southern coasts of the Mediterranean Sea, specifically in Egypt, Libya, and Tunisia, according to reports from government agencies in these three countries.

Earthquake shakes two cities in Tunisia:

The latest earthquakes were recorded in two coastal cities in Tunisia, with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale, as reported by the National Institute of Meteorology. The quakes affected the cities of Sousse and Monastir along the Tunisian coast today, Wednesday.

There have been no reports of casualties, injuries, or damage caused by these tremors.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology, earthquake monitoring stations registered the seismic activity at 03:35 local time. The epicenter was initially estimated at 35.84 degrees latitude and 10.7 degrees longitude, located off the coast of Sousse and Monastir. Local residents in the area felt the tremors.

Earthquake strikes Egypt:

In Egypt, the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics announced on Wednesday that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred.

The institute stated that the seismic activity was located 265 kilometers northwest of the Marsa Matruh Governorate in northwestern Egypt. The earthquake occurred at 04:33 local time (01:33 GMT), and it was felt by residents in most of the country's provinces.

The institute emphasized that there have been no reports of people feeling the earthquake or any resulting casualties or property damage.

Earthquake in northern Libya:

To the west of Egypt, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale in the Mediterranean Sea, approximately 70 kilometers northeast of Tobruk city in northeastern Libya.

According to the center's website, the earthquake occurred at 03:33 local time in Libya and had a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located 69 kilometers northeast of Tobruk's coast.

This earthquake, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, is estimated to be 281 kilometers away from the Egyptian city of Marsa Matruh, as per the center's information published on its website.