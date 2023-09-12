Egypt's Cairo governorate declares state of mourning in solidarity with Morocco and Libya

Shafaq News/ Cairo Governorate has declared a state of mourning by lowering flags at half-mast at the governorate's general office and its executive agencies for three days. This solemn gesture is under the Egyptian presidency's decision to declare a nationwide state of mourning as a show of solidarity in the wake of the tragic events caused by the earthquake in Morocco and the hurricane in Libya.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with senior leaders of the armed forces to discuss measures for providing aid and assistance to the affected populations in Morocco and Libya following these humanitarian disasters.

President El-Sisi has instructed the armed forces to swiftly deliver essential humanitarian support, including medical and relief supplies, rescue equipment, and shelter facilities, to assist those affected in Morocco and Libya.

In a heartfelt message, El-Sisi extended his sincere condolences, on behalf of the Egyptian people, to the families of the victims who have suffered due to the humanitarian disasters resulting from the earthquake in Morocco and the flooding in Libya.