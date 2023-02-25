EU imposes new sanctions over Putin's "brutal war"

Shafaq News/ The European Union adopted the 10th package of sanctions against Russia to increase pressure on Moscow "until Ukraine is liberated."

" We now have the most far-reaching sanctions ever - depleting Russia's war arsenal and biting deep into its economy. We are also putting pressure on those trying to circumvent our sanctions," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

This package is turning up the pressure in response to Putin's brutal war, the European Commission said.

Today's package contains new listings, trade, and financial sanctions, including further export bans worth more than €11 billion, depriving the Russian economy of critical tech and industrial goods. It also steps up enforcement and anti-circumvention measures, including a new reporting obligation on Russian Central Bank assets.

The EU has added about 120 individuals and entities to the sanction list, including Russian decision-makers, senior government officials and military leaders complicit in the war against Ukraine, and proxy authorities "installed by Russia in the occupied territories in Ukraine, among others. The list also includes key figures involved in kidnapping Ukrainian children to Russia and organizations and individuals who are polluting the public space with disinformation, adding to the military warfare through information warfare. Measures are also taken against individuals in Iran who are involved in elaborating drones and components supporting Russia's military. In addition, members and supporters of Russia's Wagner mercenary group and its activities in other countries, such as Mali or Central African Republic, are also targeted."

New export restrictions have been introduced on sensitive dual-use and advanced technologies that contribute to Russia's military capabilities and technological enhancement, such as drones, missiles, helicopters, specific rare earth materials, electronic integrated circuits, and thermal cameras.

Two additional Russian media outlets have been added to the media ban.

Separately, the EU imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and seven entities linked to the Wagner group, whose mercenaries are fighting in Ukraine but are also involved in conflicts in African countries such as Mali.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wagner's activities endangered international peace and security as it does not operate within any legal framework.