EU gives green light to Moderna vaccine

Shafaq News/ The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Wednesday approved US-developed Moderna vaccine in the EU for use against COVID-19.

The EU agency in charge of the evaluation of medicinal products had sped up usual authorization procedures. It has come under pressure from European countries that are in need of more vaccine doses.

Following the EMA approval, the EU Commission is expected to give its final OK for the vaccine's use in the European Union.

Until Wednesday, the only inoculation available in the bloc had been produced by BioNTech-Pfizer. The EMA gave the go-ahead for this on December 21.

Moderna’s vaccine trials show its 94 percent effectiveness in preventing COVID-19, and unlike the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, it doesn't require dry ice.